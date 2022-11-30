3. Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar Get It

There are several solar smartwatches on the market, but the Garmin Instinct Solar might be the best of the bunch. With its built-in solar cells (integrated into the watch face), it requires only infrequent charges—as long as you spend a reasonable amount of time in the sun. It loses points for its black and white display, but it’s more affordable than some of its Garmin counterparts. It also features dependable GPS tracking, a variety of built-in sports apps, and it pairs with your phone to display notifications, too.

[$550; garmin.com]

