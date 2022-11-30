1. Garmin Forerunner 945 Get It

The Garmin Forerunner 945 isn’t cheap, but you get what you pay for: In this case, full-color maps, music syncing, contactless payments, and a range of performance metrics. It also has an impressive battery life: You can expect up to 10 hours in GPS mode with music playing. You might expect a watch with so many bells and whistles to be on the heftier side, but this one is sleek and lightweight—you might even forget you’re wearing it.

[$500; garmin.com]

