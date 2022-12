2. Garmin Fenix 7 Get It

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a favorite among athletes of all disciplines for its long list of features. Highlights include pacing guidance, thousands of onboard maps (including 2,000 ski resorts), downloadable workouts, plenty of space for music, and contactless payments. It also has impressive battery life, particularly in GPS mode.

[$700; garmin.com]

