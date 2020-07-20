Grab A Brand New Carbon Filter Face Mask From Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

At this point in time, so deep into the neverending pandemic, you should have a pretty deep collection of face masks. But if you are missing something a little sturdier and more protective, then you should pick up the Base Camp Face Mask while it’s still available at Amazon.

Wearing a face mask is key when you go out during all of this. Not just to protect yourself, but to help protect others. Stopping the spread of the disease can only happen with face masks being used. And a better way to do so is with ones made with Carbon Filters.

Having those filters in the Base Camp Carbon Filter Face Mask helps clean out the air you’re taking in and the air you’re putting out. That way you and those around you have a better chance of staying germ-free. Each filter has 6 layers in them for much needed extra protection.

You won’t have to worry too much about replacing anything in the Base Camp Face Mask. With this purchase, you will get 3 replacement filters for you. That way you can go out as often as safely possible without worrying too much.

Plenty of masks out there can help keep you safe, but not all of them are very comfortable to wear. No issues in that regard with the Base Camp Carbon Filter Face Mask. The ear loops won’t put too much pressure on your ears and the breathability of the mask is very high so you won’t feel too constrained.

Even this deep in, stock can run pretty low on items like this. So when you see that the Base Camp Carbon Filter Face Mask is in stock at Amazon, you should hop on it pretty quickly. Pick one up and make the treks outside a lot safer for you.

