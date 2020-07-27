Grab A Brand New Evergoods Backpack On Sale Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Life is a lot easier when you leave the house if you got a bag with you. Something to hold your stuff so you don’t need to carry everything in your pockets. Especially if you’re going to work or to the gym. And life will be pretty damn easy when the Evergoods Backpack from Huckberry is in your life.

When you look for a bag, you want to make sure it has plenty of space in there for all you’re things. A laptop and some books, a change of clothes and the like. You don’t want it too big but you need it to comfortably hold all that you carry with you. And the Evergoods Backpack has plenty of space.

Another element you need to take into account is if the bag is durable. You don’t want it falling apart on you after a few uses, especially if said uses are going to the gym or on a hike. Well, the Evergoods Backpack is very durable. It’s made with nylon shell fabric is strong and waterproof, so you won’t have much to worry about.

It wouldn’t hurt if the bag you pick up is a good looking piece of gear. And the Evergoods Backpack is a good looking bag. You can accessorize it with your outfits so you don’t stick out like a sore thumb with a bag that just doesn’t fit in with that summer attire.

You don’t need to look far and wide for a new bag. Huckberry has you covered with the Evergoods Backpack. And right now you can pick this bad boy up for a hefty ole discount. So don’t wait and let it slip by you. Grab one now and enjoy those trips outside with a little more comfort in tow.

Get It: Pick up the Evergoods Backpack ($130; was $229) at Huckberry

