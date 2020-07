Felt FR3 Disc Road Bike 2019 GET IT!

If you want a new bike that you can be sure will stand strong no matter how hard you use it, this is the one for you. Especially at this insanely discounted price.

Get It: Pick up the Felt FR3 Disc Road Bike 2019 ($1,999; was $3,799) at Chain Reaction Cycles

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!