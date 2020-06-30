Grab A New Bike And Some Bike Gear On Sale At Chain Reaction Cycles

Mammut Lithium Speed 20L Rucksack SS19 GET IT!

If you’re going out for a long ride, you need to keep all your stuff stored up in a convenient way. Preferably in a bag like this one where your stuff is safe and out of the way, never hindering the balance of your ride.

Get It: Pick up the Mammut Lithium Speed 20L Rucksack SS19 ($62; was $113) at Chain Reaction Cycles

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!