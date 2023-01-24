Grab These Amazing Sennheiser Professional Headphones Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are lots of headphones out on the market these days. Plenty of options for different kinds of use. Some headphones are made for workouts. Others are made for the convenience of quick use and easy storage. Then there are really high-end models. Some are just meant to go over the ears, while others are meant to cancel out all outside noise so the listening experience is much purer. Some, like the Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphones, can be used in all types of situations

The Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphones is a truly insane piece of equipment. When these are put on, the higher sound quality is immediately apparent. The sound pumping through those headphones is going to sound a lot clearer and less damaging to the ears. No need to crank everything up to 11 to get the best out of them. At any level, these will stand up to any kind of audio. Music or podcasts or audiobooks will never sound better.

Over at Amazon, the customers are really hyping this thing up. It’s got over 750 reviews to give this a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. That means over 90% of reviews are at 4 stars or higher. Everyone is beyond thrilled with these. Never have they heard their audio better than they did with these headphones. And almost all of these reviews came in when they weren’t on sale. So if people are as crazy as they were for them at the price of $500, there is no reason to pass this up at the price of $319.

A lot of premiere headphones are gonna cost a lot of money. They aren’t meant to be used during workouts. Do not beat them up. But there is a huge leap in quality from simple noise-canceling headphones to the kind of headphones like the Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphones. And the price today at Amazon puts them in the same price range as the noise-canceling tier. So really, if there is a need for a great pair of headphones these are the ones to get. Get them while the supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the Sennheiser HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphones ($365; was $500) at Amazon

