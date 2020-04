Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones GET IT!

If you want to make sure you catch everything being said during a video call, you should invest in these noise-cancelling headphones. It will block out everything around you except for the audio coming in to the headphones. And that audio will be crystal clear.

Get It: Pick up the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones ($299; was $349) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!