Grab This BenQ 4K HDR Projector Before The Big Game

With the big game coming up soon, you want to have the best home theater setup in your life possible. TVs these days can do a lot of great things. Deliver picture clarity that was unthinkable when we were kids. But if you want something really immersive and impressive, then you want the BenQ 4K HDR Projector from Amazon right now.

Having the BenQ 4K HDR Projector in our homes has been amazing. We got a few good TVs in here with sizable screens and 4K quality. But the size and clarity of the image that comes with this is something else. You can turn an entire wall into a screen. Now if that isn’t something that’ll make your TV watching more enjoyable, we don’t know what will.

Using the BenQ 4K HDR Projector is pretty simple. You turn it on and use the two dials to focus the picture. One dial to adjust the size of the screen and the other to focus it up. From just 6.5 feet away, you can get a 100″ picture in your life. That’s quite impressive. Almost daunting, seeing something projected that big in the home.

You got the option to hook up your Blu-ray player or streaming device in there, as well as a better sound system to get a really dynamic experience. Most projectors aren’t made for the quick response time needed for video games, but we have been more than happy with the performance of this one when we play God of War: Ragnarok.

Using the BenQ 4K HDR Projector on Super Bowl Sunday is going to be a huge upgrade for you guys. And if you get it now, you can get used to the setup structure so you can figure out the best way to use it and where to do so. The price may seem steep, but with the goodies it provides, it’s more than worth it.

Get It: Pick up the BenQ 4K HDR Projector ($1,499; was $1,699) at Amazon

