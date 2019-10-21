Grab This Killer Travel Mug for Almost Half Off Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Are you still drinking your coffee-to-go out of paper cups? That’s so JV. Get over to Amazon today and take advantage of this amazing deal on a Contigo travel coffee mug. It’s practically half-off right now. You’ll do your part by keeping trash out of the local landfill. And you’ll avoid the precarious balancing act of making it to the office without spilling a drop or burning your fingertips.

Best of all, you’ll save about $60 a month on coffee.

The 24-ounce Contigo SnapSeal Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug ($8; was $15) is plenty large enough for your morning joe, with room left over. This travel mug keeps your java hot for up to seven hours, thanks to ThermaLock vacuum insulation. And the SnapSeal lid is watertight, so you can confidently rush through your morning commute with one less thing to worry about.

No More Spills. No More Mess

It’s so convenient. Just snap the lid when you’re ready for a sip, and snap it shut again when you’re finished. The lid makes a leak-proof seal. No more sloshing hot coffee out onto your hand while drinking—and no more accidental drips messing up your dress clothes.

Paper coffee cups are always a risk. They get hot, so unless you get one of those paper sleeves your fingers will begin to torch before you even leave the coffee shop. You can’t grip them tightly, and the pouring/delivery system is dodgy at best. Every time you take a sip you’d best pray everything goes smoothly, or your outfit might be ruined for the rest of the day.

Save Money. Drink Better Coffee

And then there’s the cost. Buying a cup from the coffeehouse every morning gets expensive. Put it this way: If you pay $3 for a cup of coffee every morning for each of the 20 days or so per month you go to work, that’s $60 a month. On one cup of coffee! It’s just not worth it.

With all the great home coffeemakers on the market these days there’s no reason to pay for a high-end cup of joe from the coffee shop. With the Contigo Byron travel coffee mug, simply make your own coffee at home, and use that sixty bucks for something you truly need.

The Byron has a whopping 12.7k reviews on Amazon and nets a score of 4.2 out of five stars. So you know it’s reliable. Reviewers rave about how reliable it is, and how good it feels in your hand. The grooves are right where you need them to be, to make sure you don’t lose your grip at inopportune times.

And of course, it works great with cold liquids, too. If you carry around a cold drink, you need something more than just a cheap plastic water bottle. With the Contigo Byron, your drinks will stay chilled and your ice cubed for hours.

Best of all, all Contigo travel coffee mugs come with a (limited) lifetime guarantee. If it has any defects in materials or workmanship, Contigo will replace it, free.

Right now, you can get the Contigo Byron SnapSeal stainless steel travel coffee mug for just $8. That’s 46 percent off the regular price of $15. Get it today, and start saving money—and your clothes, and your fingers—today.

Get It: Save 46% on the Contigo Byron SapSeal Travel Mug ($8; was $15) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!