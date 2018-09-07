The fine art cognoscenti routinely pilgrimage to Art Basel, a tri-annual gathering that draws collectors and creators alike from around the globe. Following in its footsteps is Grand Basel, a new event that places automobiles, not fine art, in the spotlight.

The inaugural show wowed crowds with its fetishistic appreciation of rare, exquisite, and culturally significant cars. Here are 10 of our favorite vehicles from the fledgling event which follows its Swiss debut with a Miami visit in February 2019, and Hong Kong in May.