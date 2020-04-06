Great Mother’s Day Deals at This Super Rare Sale at Parachute

Silk Eye Mask GET IT!

This might be our favorite steal of the entire sale. This limited-edition eye mask is crafted from 100 percent premium silk. The mask rests comfortably over your eyes, blocking brightness, while the band fits snug against your head. If you, or someone you love, has trouble sleeping, it’s worth a try.

Get It: Save 68% on the Silk Eye Mask ($19; was $59) at Parachute

