A Little Wax Goes a Long Way in Making Fjällräven’s G-1000 Products Everlasting

Born from a love of nature and a thirst for exploration, Fjällräven has crafted purposeful, comfortable, pass-it-down-to-your-grandkids-durable gear since the 1960s. That’s when company founder, Åke Nordin, shaped his first wooden backpack frame in his father’s workshop and sewed his first pack bag on his mother’s Singer.

A Heritage of Problem-Solving

For Fjällräven, days spent exploring—peakbagging mountains, fording rivers, and traversing forests—are the best days. Whatever the season and no matter the weather, Fjällräven prepares you for epic exploits and all the stunningly ordinary moments in between.

Since its founding, Fjällräven has built innovative solutions to the opportunities and challenges the outdoors bring. When Nordin took his first pack into the mountains for a test drive, he met reindeer herders who asked him to make them packs, too. That was the inception of the brand.

As his reputation grew, Nordin designed and sewed double-wall tents for a Swedish-Norwegian expedition to Greenland, after which the team begged him to make more suitable clothing for glacier crossings and mountains treks. Nordin sketched a jacket suitable for “life on vertical rock walls,” and Fjällräven’s signature waxed Greenland Jacket was born.

Nordin was a passionate outdoorsman with an inquisitive mind. He wasn’t bound by convention. So, when he designed the Greenland jacket, he ditched standard side pockets, which are inaccessible while wearing a harness. In their place, he added chest pockets for easy access to maps and other gear. Moreover, he cut the jacket from a poly-cotton blend he dubbed G-1000. It was tough enough to survive first ascents of snow-capped peaks in one of the most extreme areas of the world.