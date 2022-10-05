1. IronMind Captains of Crush Hand GripperGet It
For for those who are attracted to the simple strongman style grip device that’s been a mainstay in gyms for decades, the Captains of Crush Hand Gripper is the one for you. This old-school grip strengthener follows the basic design: two handles (heavily knurled aircraft aluminum) connected by a steel coil at the top. You can choose between 11 different resistance ranges, from 60 pounds up to 365 pounds. The deeply cut knurling is a great option for heavy lifters as it mimics the feel of a loaded barbell and will keep your calluses in fighting shape.
[$26 each; ironmind.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top