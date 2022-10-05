2. ClinicallyFit The XtensorGet It
Individual finger strength, as opposed to overall grip strength, is important for athletes like climbers or boulderers. They need a device that will create powerful muscles and tendons in their hands, and the Xtensor does just that. It uses a finger-band grid system which gives the user a more normal range of motion, and its “reverse-grip” design provides resistance when you open your hand instead of when you close it, like most grip strengtheners.
[$30; roguefitness.com]
