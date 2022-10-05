3. GD GRIP Pro-70 Hand Grip StrengthenerGet it
The GD GRIP Pro-70 Hand Grip Strengthener is ideal for those folks who want a big range of resistance all in one package (instead of having to switch from one device to another). Resistance comes from a compressed steel spring, and this version has a resistance range of 55 to 154 pounds. You can adjust the resistance with a stainless steel wheel dial above the thumb rest. If that range is too stout for you, the brand also offers options with ranges starting at 17 pounds.
[$29; amazon.com]
