4. Harbinger Ergo Grip Strength SystemGet it
These handy little silicone oval donuts from Harbinger come in three different density levels that give you a resistance range of 20, 40, or 60 pounds. They’re a good choice for beginners: They don’t have any sharp knurling and come in a lower resistance range. That also means they won’t be a good selection for those who want to really test their grip strength or take their training to a high level. The unique design has a denser side on each end, so you can rotate them in your hand for a lesser or increased challenge without having to pick up another device.
[$28; harbinger.com]
