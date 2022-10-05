5. Fat Gripz ProGet it
Fat Gripz are made of a rubber-like compound with a slit, and they’re designed to convert a barbell into a thicker bar, which can give you enhanced muscle stimulation and more stress in the arms and hands while lifting. The Pro grips hit the sweet spot for most lifters. They have a 2.25-inch outer diameter that will fit most people’s hands and give them a killer grip strengthening session without being to tough to handle. Fat Gripz can also fit dumbbells, pullup bars, and cable attachments to give a you a versatile way to pump up your hands and arms.
[$30; fatgripz.com]
