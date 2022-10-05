6. IronMind Twist Yo’ WristGet it
A simple grip-busting device that has been used in many forms by strongmen of days past, the Twist Yo’ Wrist consists of a four-inch wide rubber roller that has a groove in the middle to seat a four-foot long cord terminated by a steel carabiner. Just add your weight of choice to the clip and then work out by rolling it up and letting the weight down again slowly. This movement will work your hands and arms in a omni-directional way, giving you both a concentric and eccentric workout that stresses your muscles from your elbows to your fingertips.
[$47; roguefitness.com]
