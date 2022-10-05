7. Spuds Inc Traveling Farmer WalksGet it
The famously tough farmer’s walk workout (carrying heavy weight in both hands for a predetermined stroll) builds core strength and grip strength at the same time. These sturdy straps from Spuds Inc let you up your grip strength training by giving you the option to set down the usual dumbbells and attach plates—any 45-pound or 100-pound Olympic plate—for a truly heavy workout. The two eight-inch nylon straps have rubber-wrapped handles with a sturdy steel core and a buckle to adjust the plate height.
[$79; spuds-inc-straps.com]
