Love him or hate him, Kanye West is one of the most prominent black businessmen in the world. So show your support by wearing one of his high styled sneakers wherever you go.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Alvah” Sneakers ($420) at Farfetch

Check out all the Yeezy’s available at Ferfetch here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!