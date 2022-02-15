The Essential Gear Your Need to Run Your First Half Marathon

1. Shoes: Skechers Go Run Speed Freek Get It

The most important gear item for any runner is a good pair of running shoes. And while Skechers might not be front-of-mind for some serious runners, the brand has really improved its running lineup in recent years. The Skechers Go Run Speed Freek took me from zero to 13.1 miles with no foot issues at all.

I couldn’t believe how much of a difference a quality pair of shoes makes when it comes to running long distances. Before training for this half marathon, I’d always used cross-trainers or tennis shoes when running, but the Speed Freek elevated my running experience (and capability) far beyond what I’d ever felt before. I attribute that to the shoe’s carbon-infused winglet plate and Hyper Burst cushioned midsole, which create a cushioned and springy feel while running. Plus, the ultra-breathable mesh upper kept my feet cool and comfortable on the run.

[$200; skechers.com]

