Gear

The Essential Gear Your Need to Run Your First Half Marathon

Nathan Rise Short Sleeve Shirt half marathon
6
Nathan Rise Short Sleeve ShirtCourtesy Image 2 / 6

2. Shirt: Nathan Rise Short Sleeve Shirt

Get It

For my race outfit, I went with a tried-and-true brand: Nathan. The company’s reputation in the running space is remarkable, and I had no doubt that its apparel would suit me well. 

On top, I went with the Nathan Rise Short Sleeve. It’s lightweight and flexible, but the best part is the ventilated panel on the back. It acts like a chimney and vents hot air away from the body, and it kept me from overheating during my race. 

[$50; nathansports.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Gear