The Essential Gear Your Need to Run Your First Half Marathon

Shirt: Nathan Rise Short Sleeve Shirt

For my race outfit, I went with a tried-and-true brand: Nathan. The company’s reputation in the running space is remarkable, and I had no doubt that its apparel would suit me well.

On top, I went with the Nathan Rise Short Sleeve. It’s lightweight and flexible, but the best part is the ventilated panel on the back. It acts like a chimney and vents hot air away from the body, and it kept me from overheating during my race.

[$50; nathansports.com]

