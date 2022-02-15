The Essential Gear Your Need to Run Your First Half Marathon

4. Socks: Swiftwick Maxus Zero Tab Get It

Socks are a small but very important piece of half marathon gear. For my race, I chose the Maxus Zero Tab from the foot comfort gurus at Swiftwick, and it proved to be just what I needed. The sock’s footbed is constructed with high-volume fibers that wick moisture well, and the micro tab on the heel keeps your foot from rubbing against your shoe—a prime cause of pesky mid-race blisters.

[$15; swiftwick.com]

