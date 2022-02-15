The Essential Gear Your Need to Run Your First Half Marathon

5. Fuel: Glukos Energy Liquid Gels Get It

For pre-race as well as mid-race fuel, I used Glukos Energy Liquid Gels. Aside from staying hydrated, these gels provided the boost I needed to cross the finish line strong.

During training, I’d typically suck one down right before a run, and I’d feel like a whole new runner right out of the gate. During the race, I had one at about the nine-mile mark and really appreciated the added burst of hydration and energy it gave me. These gels taste great, are easy to consume while running, and pack into any pocket without hassle. Glukos also offers caffeinated versions for those early morning runs when you don’t want to guzzle coffee before you hit the pavement.

[12-pack, $24; glukosenergy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!