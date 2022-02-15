The Essential Gear Your Need to Run Your First Half Marathon

5. Hydration: Nathan Pinnacle 12-Liter Hydration Race Vest Get It

For a longer race like a half marathon, having a hydration solution is key. For some people, a simple water bottle will suffice, but others prefer a wearable hydration pack. For my race, I opted for the Nathan Pinnacle 12-Liter Hydration Race Vest. This pack stores plenty of water and allows you to keep your hands free while running.

The Pinnacle is lightweight and super comfortable. It’s made with tapered back panels to vent hot air and keep your back from overheating, and the body-hugging design prevents chafing or irritation. It also features multiple water-resistant pockets for storing energy gels, a cell phone, earbuds, and other essentials.

[$200; nathansports.com]

