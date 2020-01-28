Hang Out In Your Backyard This Winter With This Fire Pit On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the downsides of the winter is that, for the most part, you can’t spend much time outside with your friends. The night can’t make it’s way outside for some brews and hangs. It’s too cold for that. But with the Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit on sale at Huckberry, you can hang outside all night.

The Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit is a great purchase for anyone with a backyard. It allows you to spend time outside, enjoying the Earth without worrying about getting frozen to death. And this one is better than most because it is easy to store away when you aren’t using it. It’s really compact and sleek.

Despite the compact design, the Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit is a great fire pit. This thing is designed to make firewood burn more efficiently and with less smoke for a more enjoyable time around the pit. Holes at the bottom of the pit allows air to reach the bottom of the pit while also warming the air between the walls of the stove. This way there’s a secondary combustion that will then keep the fire burning more smoothly.

Like any fire pit, you are going to have to keep the Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit clean. And this is made with 304 stainless steel, which makes it easier to clean. It also means there is less corrosion so there is less worry about it falling apart around you, causing a fire. It gives it that sleek look that makes any backyard more appealing.

If you have a backyard, you can’t ignore the Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit. It’s easy to use, pleasing to the eye and allows you to hang out with friends in the backyard no matter how cold it is. It’s on sale over at Huckberry, so pick it up now while you can. It’s sure to sell out at this price.

Get It: Pick up the Solo Stove Bonfire Portable Fire Pit ($300; was $350) at Huckberry

