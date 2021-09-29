Hanwag Is Dropping a Limited-Edition Heritage Boot Collection

“My handcrafted approach is grounded in tradition,” Hanwag founder Hans Wagner said 100 years ago.

Today, out of recognition and respect for the craftsman, and for a limited time, Hanwag is releasing the Heritage Collection, five models for men and women steeped in history, excellence, and comfort.

All models of the limited-edition Alaska 100 ($450), Lady Alaska 100 ($450), Hans 100 ($460), Wagner 100 ($450) and Lady Wagner 100 ($450) feature double-stitched soles—a technique mastered by Wagner—which simplifies the process of resoles. This way the boots age gracefully as the uppers keep the stylish broken-in look, and the boots last a lifetime. Other features include an embossed logo celebrating 100 years of premium outdoor footwear and a special edition box containing a shoe care kit.

Today, Hanwag operates out of the same small village of Vierkirchen in Bavaria, Germany, where Wagner crafted his first boots. Each Hanwag boot is handcrafted by people passionate about footwear, just as Wagner did 100 years ago.

“According to my nature, I do things very precisely. Sometimes, maybe I am too meticulous,” Hanwag said.

The Heritage Collection continues this excellence. Only 200 models of each boot will be available.

Stay tuned for the full drop Oct. 1.

