Hanwag Celebrates 100 Years With Limited-Edition Heritage Boot Collection

Premium European bootmaker Hanwag is about to release a limited-edition namesake collection—a hat tip to the company’s founder, Hans Wagner, a third-generation cobbler who created the company in 1921 in the humble village of Vierkirchen, Bavaria.

“For me, tradition helps maintain important values in a fast-changing world,” Wagner said decades ago—and it remains true today. “My handcrafted approach is grounded in tradition.”

Hanwag continues Wagner’s philosophy from its original factory location in Vierkirchen—with additional family-owned factories in Hungary and Croatia. The 1,242-year-old village sits in a valley surrounded by six rugged, snowcapped peaks: Chiemgau Alps to the east, Brandenberg Alps to the south, and Ammergau Alps to the west. The town, occupied largely by farmers, contains churches, castles, and a natural swimming pool.

Finding a need for rugged, comfortable boots designed to withstand years of use on rough streets and steep mountains, Wagner built a brand dedicated to craftsmanship, repairability, and quality materials made to last a lifetime.

Creating the Hanwag Hans Wagner Heritage Collection

The collection will comprise five new boots: Alaska 100, Lady Alaska 100, Wagner 100, Lady Wagner 100, and Hans 100. Each robust leather boot is crafted with old-fashioned, double-stitched soles and has an embossed logo celebrating 100 years of outdoor footwear.

Alaska 100 GTX

The Alaska 100 ($450) is made with eco-friendly leather that’s responsibly sourced from Heinen Tannery, which has been operating in the small German town of Wegberg since 1891. The Tannery produces leather using only the highest quality materials for the world’s top outdoor brands, as well as military and search and rescue teams.