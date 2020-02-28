Have E-File Do Your Income Tax Returns For 30% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It isn’t just the winter season. To everyone’s dismay, it is also tax season. There are many weeks for you to get your tax returns in and hopefully get some money back. But getting them done is not easy. Most of us are not accountants, so we need help to get them done. Many sites exist where you can get help but E-File is one of the best.

One of the best things about E-File is that you can get your taxes done in almost no time. Just enter your info and let the site crunch the numbers for you. Once those numbers are set, they will be automatically sent where they have to go. In 15 minutes or less, your tax season can be wrapped up.

E-File is also designed for you to get your refunds back quickly—far quicker than if your returns were sent by mail. And you can also have it set up that your refunds are deposited to your bank account directly. Tax season has never been easier to deal with.

Plenty of tax sites are going to cost money to use, and E-File is no different. Even the free option will cost a little bit of money to file your state taxes. The money you will save by getting them done correctly is massive, though. So spending a little will pay off a lot. And if there are any questions, there are tax professionals on hand to answer you.

If you act right now, you can save 30 percent on E-File. There are three different options with different benefits, depending on your income levels, filing status, and whatnot. Whichever you choose, just use the coupon code 25OFF to save. So get ahead of the taxman and use these services to get your returns completed. Tax season doesn’t have to be a burden anymore.

Get It: Head to E-File and do your taxes for 30% off with coupon code 25OFF

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!