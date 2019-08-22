Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Labor Day sales are just around the corner, so instead of mourning the end of summer, it’s a great time to get in on the best deals of the season (before Black Friday, that is.)

Since the warm weather isn’t going away quite yet, why not take advantage of Labor Day sales to upgrade the patio or the backyard? Need a new storage cabinet? How about a new seating set? Make the remaining days of the year spent enjoying the outside much more comfortable and stylish while also getting a head start on next summer.

Thankfully, Hayneedle is having a massive sale active now until September 2. Get plenty of great outdoor furniture and more at a deep discount. For even more savings, just use the coupon code LABORDAY to take an additional 15% off the sales price.

The best finds are selling out fast, so be sure to hop on the Hayneedle Labor Day sale before everyone else does!