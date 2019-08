Coral Coast Durango Extra Large 34 in. Bronze Fire Pit GET IT!

This is one of the largest portable fire pits out there, so even if you move, it’s easy to bring with you. Use this well into fall (and maybe even winter, too).

Get It: Pick up the Coral Coast Durango Extra Large 34 in. Bronze Fire Pit ($133 with coupon code LABORDAY; was $220) at Hayneedle.