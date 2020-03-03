Head On Over To Withings To Get A New Watch At A Great Price

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even with smartphones dominating the landscape, it’s nice to own a watch. Watches are a great way to add a little class to your outfit. But just because you might go old-school by wearing a wristwatch, that doesn’t mean they have to be old fashioned in terms of tech. At Withings, you can see a great selection of smartwatches to aid in your day.

One of the great things about the watches at Withings is that a good deal of them look like old-school watches. When you put them on your wrist, you won’t look like you’re from the future. It will look like a classic piece of fashion. But when you look under the hood, you will see that these watches are truly out of the world.

Smartwatches are great for the man that wants to live a healthier life. These watches can connect to your phone and will track your metrics throughout the day. Footsteps and heart rate and things of that nature. That way if you are trying to get healthier, you can see what you might need to improve. Having numbers like these are highly beneficial to your physical fitness progress.

Watches of this ilk can be a little pricey. They’re very technologically advanced and will benefit your life greatly. But right now, Withings is having a nice sale going on. When you spend more than $100, you will get 25 percent off your order. Which will make these watches so much more affordable.

So if you want to pick up a nice, swanky new smartwatch, Withings is the place to be. Check out the options below.

