You don’t have to live in Buffalo or Minneapolis to know that layering up isn’t always enough to defend against Jack Frost’s wrath. When temperatures plunge and wind chills bite, staying warm requires more than fabric—that’s when you need to reach for heated winter gear, like heated gloves and heated blankets.

How Heated Winter Gear Works

While there’s a good chance you’ve used a heated blanket at some point, that toasty warmth can be applied to your entire outfit. From balaclavas to socks, chairs, and more, there’s no shortage of heated gear to keep you comfortable.

Most of these products use rechargeable electric batteries to power small wires or coils running inside the fabrics; as these wires heat up, they provide added warmth to complement your natural body heat. Of course, choosing quality products is of utmost importance when electricity is coursing across your body.

To write this guide, we scoured the internet, pored over customer reviews, and drew on our own personal experience to compile this list of dependable heated products. Below, you’ll find products that fit a range of categories, including heated blankets, heated gloves, and other heated gear from notable brands including L.L. Bean, Outdoor Research, Gobi Heat, and more. Stay toasty out there.

The Best Heated Winter Gear of 2023

