1. Kuma Outdoor Gear Bear Buddy Heated Chair Get It

Best for: Camping, tailgating

A cozy camp chair for two, the Bear Buddy Heated Chair from Kuma is ideal for camping, tailgating, or relaxing in the backyard. Each seat is independently heated with three heat levels, allowing each person to choose their desired warmth. Padded back and arm rests add comfort, while dual drink holders keep beverages handy. The 600D polyester fabric paired with a black tube frame and stabilizer feet provide good durability for multi-season use.

[$320; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!