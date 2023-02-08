11. Weston Rechargeable Heated Socks Get It

Best for: Skiing or anyone with poor circulation in their feet

For those who lack good circulation, cold feet are an inevitable consequence of winter. If thick socks aren’t keeping your toes warm, these Rechargeable Heated Socks from Weston should do the trick. They take less than a minute to warm up, offer three temperature settings (up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit), and provide heat for up to eight hours. They’re an affordable pick for skiers, too.

[$80; westonstore.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!