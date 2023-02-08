2. L.L. Bean Wicked Cozy Heated Blanket Get It

Best for: Lounging at home

The Wicked Cozy Heated Blanket is the kind of blanket you can spend all day in. The top layer features a proprietary polyester blend that’s super plush, while channels on the velvet-like bottom layer provide an even distribution of heat. Ultra-thin internal heating wires are managed by dual controllers for two separate heat zones (except for the twin size, which has one), so you and your blanket buddy can get the exact amount of heat you need.

[$189; llbean.com]

