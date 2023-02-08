3. Gobi Heat Dune Heated Vest Get It

Best for: All cold-weather excursions

When temperatures plunge, it’s essential to keep your core warm, and the Dune Heated Vest from Gobi Heat is ideal for doing just that. You can choose from three different heat settings—ranging from 113 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit—and the battery offers up to 10 hours of continuous heat on its lowest setting. The vest features three different heat zones—two in the chest and one in the back—and has a water-resistant design for stormy days. The removable battery makes it easy to swap in a fresh pack for extended use, and it also means you can throw this vest in the wash.

[$189; gobiheat.com]

