4. Sun Will Battery Balaclava Face Mask Get It

Best for: Skiing, snowboarding, very cold days

Once temperatures drop well below freezing, wearing a balaclava is a smart idea: It’ll cover up any exposed skin on your face. A heated balaclava, like this one from Sun Will, goes a step further by keeping your whole noggin warm.

With three temperature settings to choose from, the heated zones on both sides of the head (by the ears) warm quickly and stay on for up to eight hours via rechargeable batteries. The internal lining material is soft against the face, and a mesh design on the mask allows for unimpeded breathing.

[$79; amazon.com]

