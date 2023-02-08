5. HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers Get It

Best for: Portable, electricity-free warmth

If you’re not a fan of having electric wires sewn into your clothing, these warmers from HotHands are a great alternative solution. These air-activated, single-use hand and toe warmers require about 15 to 30 minutes to warm up but will provide reliable heat for up to 10 hours. TSA-approved and battery-free, these on-the-go warmers are perfect for stuffing in gloves, shoes, pockets, or anywhere else you need warmth.

[$23 for 24-pack; amazon.com]

