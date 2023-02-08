6. Black Diamond Solano Heated Gloves Get It

Best for: Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and fat biking

High-exposure snowsports can turn your fingers into popsicles. Solano Heated Gloves have an entirely waterproof GORE‑TEX membrane that keeps snow and rain from saturating the exterior. Inside, it’s sandwiched with insulation designed to extend protection; there’s more insulation on the back of your hands to protect against wind, while your palms get PrimaLoft® Gold with Grip Control for better pole control while downhill or cross-country skiing. Against your skin is a specially made inner lining that serves as a protective membrane that lets sweat escape on the off chance you start to overheat. It doesn’t hurt that the gloves are also handsome: A full goat leather shell meets a two-layer Pertex Shield nylon gauntlet cuff to save your skin. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery gets stashed in waterproof zippered compartments. We like that the heat source wraps around the inside of your wrist. Your bloodflow is supposed to amplify the battery’s warmth (aka countercurrent exchange). There are three levels of heat to toggle between via an integrated LED switch.

[$400; blackdiamondequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!