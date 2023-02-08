7. Outdoor Research Prevail Heat Gore-Tex Mitts Get It

Best for: Skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling

Nothing is worse than having a day on the slopes cut short because you can’t feel your hands. These top-of-the-line mittens from Outdoor Research were designed to solve that issue. You can toggle between three heat settings with the press of a button, while the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are housed in a zippered compartment. A waterproof and windproof Gore-Tex insert and cinchable gauntlet combine to keep your hands dry, while the touchscreen-compatible material on the thumb and forefinger allows you to use your devices without taking the mitts off.

[$329; outdoorresearch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!