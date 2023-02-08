Gear

Best Heated Winter Gear for Outdoor Adventures (or Staying Warm at Home)

Savior Heat Electric Heated Motorcycle Winter Gloves on a white background. heated winter gear.
by Jack Haworth

8. Savior Heat Electric Heated Motorcycle Winter Gloves

Best for: Motorcycle riding, snowmobiling

Motorcycle riders know that cruising down the highway in cold weather can be brutal, especially for the hands. These heated motorcycle gloves from Savior Heat offer premium materials and innovative design features to change the narrative around winter riding. The gloves offer three heat settings and can be powered via a rechargeable battery or by connecting the gloves to your bike’s battery for all-day use. These gloves also feature several nice extras, including carbon fiber knuckle protection and an integrated visor wiper. 

[$169; saviorglove.com]

