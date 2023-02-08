8. Savior Heat Electric Heated Motorcycle Winter Gloves Get It

Best for: Motorcycle riding, snowmobiling

Motorcycle riders know that cruising down the highway in cold weather can be brutal, especially for the hands. These heated motorcycle gloves from Savior Heat offer premium materials and innovative design features to change the narrative around winter riding. The gloves offer three heat settings and can be powered via a rechargeable battery or by connecting the gloves to your bike’s battery for all-day use. These gloves also feature several nice extras, including carbon fiber knuckle protection and an integrated visor wiper.

[$169; saviorglove.com]

