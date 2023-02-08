9. Gerbing 12V EX Pro Heated Pants Get It

Best for: Motorcycle riding, snowmobiling

While keeping the hands warm is crucial for motorcycle riders, you can’t forget about your legs, either. Made from high-quality materials and featuring a removable heated pant liner, the 12V EX Pro Heated Pants from Gerbing are a premium pair of four-season motorcycle pants. The tough Cordura outer shell resists tears, the integrated knee armor adds protection, and a DWR coating keeps moisture out. The removable heating liner features four heating zones in the legs and hips. You can also pair these pants with Gerbing’s heated jackets and socks for head-to-toe warmth.

[$249; gerbing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!