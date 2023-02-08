10. Venture Heat Unisex Heated Jogger Sweatpants Get It

Best for: WFH, quick trips to the store

The Heated Jogger Sweatpants from Venture Heat are designed to enhance cozy days at home. These pants are built with three ultralight carbon fiber heat panels (upper back and right/left upper knee), and they offer three heat settings. On their lowest setting, they boast up to 10 hours of battery life. Additionally, these connect via Bluetooth to an app that allows you fine-tune the heat level even more. Powered by a rechargeable battery and safe for machine washing, these will become your go-to sweats for winter.

[$138; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!