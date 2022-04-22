Help Your Pup Relax With This Calming Dog Bed in the Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone who has a dog knows that those little maniacs love to take over our beds. But if you get them the right kind of bed for them, they can make the switch pretty easily. Especially if that bed you get them is the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Dog Bed that’s available at Chewy right now.

You can just look at the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Dog Bed and tell that this is a cozy bed. It’s got that faux shag fur design that just screams relaxation. And when that pooch gets themselves into position and plops down on that bed, they will be in heaven.

That heavenly feeling is heightened thanks to the lining of this Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Dog Bed. It’s got more filling within it to help ease any joint and muscle pain the pup is feeling after a long day of being a rambling maniac. You will see them laying in this all the time once they get used to it.

Another added benefit is that the design of this is such that the dog can curl up inside it and feel perfectly at ease. And it’s waterproof so you can put a dog bowl next to it and they can be as messy as they want without causing you too much of a headache. It’s easy to wash, just toss it in the washing machine and be done with it.

We want our dogs to be as comfortable as possible. These little maniacs steal our hearts and we do everything for them. And picking up the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Dog Bed is the least we can do. So pick one up from Chewy right now to make sure that dog has somewhere to rest its head in the utmost comfort.

Get It: Pick up the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Dog Bed (starting at $24) at Chewy

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!