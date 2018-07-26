Henry Cavill is a huge fan of motorcycles.

Though you don’t need us to tell you that. Just watch him in this behind-the-scenes video from his August 2018 Men’s Journal cover shoot. The theme of the shoot centered around Cavill, a cherry red Ducati, and the stunningly scenic Valley of Fire National Park—the ultimate motorcycle road trip, “which I think I’m going to do now,” Cavill says.

Cavill recently bought a new Ducati—a XDiavel S.

“It’s a very different bike,” Cavill says. You probably wouldn’t ride it out here. I’d be very interested in buying a Multistrada, or an Enduro bike, something like that. That would be a lot of fun.”

In Cavill’s new film, Mission: Impossible—Fallout, his co-star Tom Cruise got the chance to speed through the streets of Paris on a motorcycle, and the duo also got to team up for a badass fight scene, one of the highlights of the trailers. After training and transforming to play Superman multiple times over the last few years, Cavill used his fighting skills to hold his own against Cruise.

