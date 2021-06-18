Here Are The 5 Best Portable Coolers For The Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the summer upon us, that means trips outside. Be it trips to someone’s backyard or a trip to the beach or even a trip into the woods. Getting out of the house is vital this season. And when you spend that much time in the sun, you’ll want to have one of the best portable coolers with you at all times.

Having a cooler is pretty key because it allows you to keep drinks cool for a good long while. Just throwing some ice into a water bottle is not gonna get the job done. Especially if you got other people around you. So this summer, you need to go on the look for the best portable coolers to keep the summer refreshing.

There are a lot of options for the best portable coolers out there. And we have done you guys the favor of whittling down the options. So you can find 5 of the best options below. There should be at least one option that will catch your eye and do you a world of good for your planned trips outside this summer.

So if you are in the market for a new cooler to keep your drinks cool all summer long, then you need to pick up one of these coolers we wrangled for you below. At these prices, you can be sure they will work. And when you see how long they keep drinks cool, you’ll be happy that you have spent the money.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!