YETI Tundra 35 Cooler GET IT!

The efficacy of YETI products is out of this world. You can see how true that is by picking up this unbelievable cooler and seeing how long it’ll take for your ice to melt. Which means that drinks are fresh whenever you need them.

Get It: Pick up the YETI Tundra 35 Cooler ($250) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!